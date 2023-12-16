Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Down 32.2% in November

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sidus Space

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the second quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sidus Space by 452.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 139,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sidus Space by 185.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sidus Space by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space Stock Down 11.4 %

SIDU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,267,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,603. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -1.53. Sidus Space has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space ( NASDAQ:SIDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 218.02% and a negative return on equity of 198.68%.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

