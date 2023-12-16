SingularityNET Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $336.56 million and approximately $49.86 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,095.47 or 1.00066372 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009924 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,517,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,517,977.3521397 with 1,249,801,993.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32725693 USD and is down -6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $56,369,342.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

