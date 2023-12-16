Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Up 35.8% in November

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 153,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.94. 158,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.29. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $145.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1,030.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 484,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth $4,362,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Sohu.com by 29.4% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 797,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 181,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sohu.com by 12,798.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 163,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

