Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.72. 78,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.30.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sonim Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

