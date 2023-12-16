Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Up 13.4% in November

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOA

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNOA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 964,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,478. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.31. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 50.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOA. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.