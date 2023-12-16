SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of SoundHound AI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 1,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,948. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

