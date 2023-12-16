SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 187,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SoundThinking Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 123,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,542. The stock has a market cap of $325.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. SoundThinking has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $39.46.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSTI shares. TheStreet cut shares of SoundThinking from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SoundThinking

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.