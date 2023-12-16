SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 68,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 25,800 shares.The stock last traded at $145.41 and had previously closed at $145.59.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $830.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 104,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

