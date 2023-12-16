Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 410,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Down 2.5 %

SBEV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 163,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.46. Splash Beverage Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 101.92% and a negative return on equity of 410.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

