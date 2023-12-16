Status Market Cap Hits $163.83 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $163.83 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00017051 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012576 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.86 or 0.99993293 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010129 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,231,525 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,231,524.941378 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.042665 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $10,157,709.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.