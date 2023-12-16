Status Price Tops $0.0434 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. Status has a market capitalization of $167.95 million and $9.94 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00017069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,542.70 or 1.00027476 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009872 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003628 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,231,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,231,524.941378 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.042665 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $10,157,709.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

