Steem (STEEM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.20 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 3% against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $117.06 million and $5.20 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00169467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.98 or 0.00543079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00398500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00117190 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000697 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 450,887,699 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.