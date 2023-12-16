Steem (STEEM) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. Steem has a market capitalization of $114.77 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,919.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00172790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.89 or 0.00543628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00401680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00048402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00116924 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000684 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 450,945,828 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

