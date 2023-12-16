Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $177.86 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002677 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $177.86 million and approximately $22.01 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,337,091 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

