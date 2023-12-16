Streakk (STKK) Price Tops $0.0542

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. Streakk has a market cap of $541,771.64 and approximately $47,083.32 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streakk has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.05365639 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $26,413.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

