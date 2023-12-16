Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $69.12 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $69.12 million and approximately $5,644.27 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can currently be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00004998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.12976338 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $6,516.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

