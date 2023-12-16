Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Down 33.2% in November

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TPR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tapestry Trading Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.08. 7,987,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.