TerraClassicUSD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32.96 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $332.13 million and approximately $32.96 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00102594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00024900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00027307 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005453 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,781,010,623 coins and its circulating supply is 8,973,082,659 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

