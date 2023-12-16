The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Manitowoc Stock Down 0.9 %

MTW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 490,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $566.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.07. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.18 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,351,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 404,951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 381,183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 671.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 379,605 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,674,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

