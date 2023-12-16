The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stake Lifted by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 23,982.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 2.1% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 113.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 44,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Stock Down 2.3 %

TKR stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,449. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

