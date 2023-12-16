Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Tops $293.43 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $293.43 million and $3.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00103951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00027491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005453 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,383,410,945 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

