Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.89

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.89 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.07). Titon shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.07), with a volume of 6,000 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.
