tomiNet (TOMI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $172.13 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00004542 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. tomiNet has a market cap of $172.13 million and $33.10 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,187,878 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.93053984 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $31,855,729.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

