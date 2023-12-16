Torah Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.69 Million (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Torah Network has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Torah Network has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $15,078.12 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torah Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016991 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Torah Network Token Profile

Torah Network was first traded on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.2884354 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $17,622.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

