Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Touchstone Exploration Price Performance
Shares of PBEGF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 102,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.
About Touchstone Exploration
