Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

Shares of PBEGF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 102,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

