UNIUM Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $189.97 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for approximately $13.28 or 0.00031578 BTC on major exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $189.97 million and $41,932.95 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017347 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 13.41659495 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $41,648.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

