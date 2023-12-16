UNUS SED LEO Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and $982,391.18 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00009009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00172863 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,191,473 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 928,199,305.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.75187747 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $895,767.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

