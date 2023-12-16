USDD Market Capitalization Achieves $716.84 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. USDD has a market cap of $716.84 million and $33.89 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002338 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001023 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Orca (ORCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016991 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.
USDD Profile
USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,034 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.
USDD Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
