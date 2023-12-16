Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6,246.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 8.3% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.71% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $223,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.71. The stock had a trading volume of 611,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,389. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

