Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $236.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.28. The stock has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

