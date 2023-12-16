Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.72

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 963241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

MDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136,905 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 623,438 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veradigm by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,029,000 after buying an additional 1,281,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Veradigm by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,559,000 after buying an additional 165,642 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

