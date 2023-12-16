Verasity Trading Down 20.6% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Verasity has a market cap of $68.13 million and approximately $17.69 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

