VVS Finance (VVS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $153.06 million and $2.88 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,193,852,561,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,620,804,442,480 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

