Wanchain (WAN) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $45.38 million and $800,402.47 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00103895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00026306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,541,025 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.