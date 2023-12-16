Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WM traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.55. 3,676,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,205. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

