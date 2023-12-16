WAX 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.82 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $242.03 million and $14.82 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017347 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,098,192,004 coins and its circulating supply is 3,386,599,295 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,097,688,972.686756 with 3,386,321,798.476275 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07328651 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $27,528,605.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.