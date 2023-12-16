WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 161,769 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,769 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $19,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 14.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

MeridianLink Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MLNK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 260,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.61 and a beta of 0.93. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeridianLink

In related news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $247,804.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,110.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 16,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $310,764.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,413.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $247,804.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,110.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.