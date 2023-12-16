WCM Investment Management LLC Has $17.88 Million Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,280,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $17,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,026,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,845. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 4.25. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. Research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

