WCM Investment Management LLC Has $20.41 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,238 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Elastic worth $20,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,867 shares of company stock worth $16,963,115. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $112.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,454. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

