WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 17,546,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the previous session’s volume of 4,187,759 shares.The stock last traded at $50.40 and had previously closed at $50.38.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

Get WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 224.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,177,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881,628 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the second quarter valued at about $364,851,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 256.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,995,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,212,000 after buying an additional 6,470,870 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 2,042.3% in the second quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 5,453,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,441,000 after buying an additional 5,199,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,868,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,500,000 after buying an additional 4,616,371 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.