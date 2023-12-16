Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Reaches $0.0797 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $143,797.45 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,596,061,149 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,586,386,724.308987 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.08199345 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $545,772.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

