XYO (XYO) Hits Market Capitalization of $82.52 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $82.52 million and $2.21 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,095.47 or 1.00066372 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009924 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003667 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0058212 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,482,348.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

