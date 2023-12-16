YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002385 BTC on exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $219.24 million and approximately $46,417.67 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00514673 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

