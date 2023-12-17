Acala Token (ACA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.60 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $66.59 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,652.72 or 1.00090388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012149 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009959 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07487017 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $6,930,206.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

