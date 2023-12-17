Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accretion Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW – Free Report) by 151.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,970 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ENERW stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Accretion Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

