Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Update

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 716,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $132.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.22. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ATNM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.60 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.15.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

