aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $533.10 million and approximately $23.07 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002248 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000960 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 712,148,344 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

