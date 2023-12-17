Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Update

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alamo Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $253,903.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,558,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Alamo Group stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.31. The stock had a trading volume of 154,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,044. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $205.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.31.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $419.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 7.88%.

About Alamo Group

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.