Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allego (NYSE:ALLG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 330,600 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Allego Trading Up 10.3 %

NYSE ALLG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Allego has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Allego (NYSE:ALLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $31.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Allego

About Allego

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allego by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

