ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Up 11.6% in November

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 994,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 20.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.30. 1,120,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,460. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $66.69.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALE

About ALLETE

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.